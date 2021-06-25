Dr. John Spangler: Addiction relapse is all too easy in N.C..

What do you get when you cross opioid drug addiction with N.C. Medicaid?

Relapse.

This is the situation that faces one of my patients, Melissa (not her real name).

I saw her last Monday.

She had been doing great, but recently was beset by financial stress — from getting a full-time job.

She lost her Medicaid (because she was making too much money) and cannot qualify for Obamacare (because she was making too little); this puts her in a tight financial situation. Her addiction treatment medication — buprenorphine plus naloxone — costs about $20 a day without insurance.

So she could not afford the medication and had severe cravings and withdrawals when she was off of it. She confessed to using pain meds off the street over the weekend since she had run out.

I strongly affirmed her honesty and openness. She will talk with her addiction therapist and recovery group about her relapse as well.

Melissa is a hard worker. Abandoned by her abusive husband, she is mother of two young children and struggles to make ends meet. Part of her struggle to do the right thing is to remain abstinent of pain pills.