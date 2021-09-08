Dr. Kristen A. Zeller: The unthinkable has come to our town

This past week, our community experienced a horrifying, yet far too predictable event. The devastating firearm violence that has turned far-away schools into household names has now come to our doorstep. This past week, it was our turn to see ourselves trending on the national news. We are grateful for our neighbors who responded to the crisis — law enforcement, emergency responders and community leaders, as well as the teachers, faculty and staff across all our schools. Among those responding to this tragedy was our team at Brenner Children’s Hospital.

It’s hard to overstate the effort and resources required to care for a child who has been shot. It is truly an “all hands on deck” event — from the pediatric surgeons, emergency medicine physicians, anesthesiologists, radiologists, nurses, respiratory therapists and blood bank personnel. Last week, Brenner Children’s completely mobilized to try to save the life of a dying child.

As surgeons, we are trained to respond quickly and decisively to save a life, but our skills are sometimes no match for the destruction left by a bullet that has torn through a body. And after we have lost that child, our next task is even more difficult … to walk into a waiting room and share the news that no parent should ever have to hear.