Dr. Prabhava Bagla: Vax-hesitant can still change their minds

To see her, I drove 1,000 miles each way, every trip accomplished in a single day to avoid staying at a hotel. My trips were too precious to move even for the vaccine, and besides, I wasn’t sure then if there would be adequate supply for the second dose.

I imagine that if I had gotten sick, I would’ve been classified as one of the anti-vaxxers who didn’t trust the science and was part of the problem. Fortunately, I didn’t get sick and was fully vaccinated by mid-February. I have since gotten a booster and do not intend to drop precautions like masks any time soon. The pandemic continues unabated, with the omicron variant accounting for an estimated 59% of sequenced COVID-19 cases in the U.S. as of last week.

It is easy to assume every unvaccinated person is set in their ways. Some people may very well be, but even now there are many people on the brink of getting the vaccine — like me at the end of 2020 when travel plans got in the way, or like my patient earlier this month who just needed me to ask.