Elwood Watson: We need to fight right-wing censorship

In the early 1980s, there was a movement by some on the right to target and ban books, music, films, magazines and other forms of media they deemed “offensive” and “inappropriate.”

Among the books swept up in the conservative purge during that decade included classics like “The Catcher in the Rye,” “1984,” “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” and “The Color Purple,” to name a few.

Believing they had a staunch ally in President Ronald Reagan and the backing of large swaths of the nation gripped by conservative sentiment, the newly elected Republican House and Senate acted fiercely. Fortunately, they were largely unsuccessful in achieving their goals.

A few decades later, right-wing activists have decided to pick up where they left off, decrying critical race theory, so-called “cancel culture,” “wokeness” and any form of public dialogue that is considered an affront to conservative sensibilities. Consider the following:

In New Hampshire, Republican officials enacted “Prohibition on Teaching Discrimination” legislation in June, a law that bans educators from teaching children they are “inferior, racist, sexist, or oppressive because of their race, gender, or other characteristics.”