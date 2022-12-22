Eric Aft: Congress must help end child hunger

“I’m not worried about myself, but my kids have got to eat.”

It’s a sentiment we hear often in our work across the 18 counties of Northwest North Carolina served by Second Harvest Food Bank. I have to say, it concerns me every time I hear it. After all, food is foundational to our health, to our productivity, to our creativity, to everything we aim to achieve and do in life. Because of this, Second Harvest and our fellow hunger-relief advocates continue to push for legislation that helps to ensure that people of all ages — all people — can access the nutritious food they need, regardless of their circumstances. We believe everyone deserves to eat. Period.

On Dec. 20, legislators on Capitol Hill introduced bipartisan provisions to improve and expand federal nutrition programs that help fight child hunger in the summer. The legislation is expected to move fast, so now is the time for each of us to reach out to our members of Congress and let them know that we support ensuring that all children have the food they need to thrive and succeed through the inclusion of child nutrition provisions in the omnibus spending package.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina commends Sens. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and John Boozman, R-Ark., for negotiating these provisions, which would represent historic steps toward ending summer hunger for millions of children.

Specifically, these provisions will create a nationwide Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) grocery card program and significantly increase access to summer meals, particularly for children in rural communities. These are the critical anti-hunger provisions that have been added to the fiscal year 2023 omnibus spending bill, which also includes important annual funding for The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) and other anti-hunger programs.

When schools close their doors for the summer, millions of children lose access to their most reliable source of nutritious meals, including thousands of children living in this community. In 2019, approximately 80% of children who were eligible for summer meals did not access them. For decades, child nutrition programs have played a critical role in safeguarding our nation’s children against hunger — but the programs are only as effective as their ability to reach children in need. While these critical investments come with the disappointing early sunsetting of temporary COVID pandemic relief programs, they represent a historic step forward in closing the summer hunger gap for children in North Carolina.

I am confident we can all agree that ensuring every child has access to sufficient nutritious food each day is foundational to their individual health and ability to be successful in all they do. And further that our communities’ capacity to fully flourish requires that every child and all people have access to vital nutrition every day.

The food that area children can access at school and through Second Harvest-supported BackPack, School Pantry and Community Meals programs is essential. Well over 50,000 different children received help through Second Harvest’s programs during our fiscal year concluding June 30, 2022, not including our School Pantry program sites, which do not capture unduplicated individuals served.

With strong and continuing support from the communities we serve, Second Harvest and our partner food assistance network members will continue to do all we can to supplement the nutritional needs of children — and people of all ages who need our assistance. However, it must be understood that effectively addressing the urgent needs for food assistance among families in our community requires the active engagement and support of all sectors — nonprofit, governmental and private — and concerned individuals.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina calls on our members of Congress to strengthen summer nutrition programs for our nation’s children by passing the omnibus spending bill. We also ask our community to get and remain involved in feeding our children and our community in ways that are most meaningful to you. You can learn more at SecondharvestNWNC.org.