Eric Aft: Food always brings us together

For families like Sarah and Dan’s, the fresh produce, canned goods and other provisions our food bank provides often serve as a bridge until the next paycheck comes — a way to balance tenuous household budgets.

The last time I saw her, Sarah made sure to share her appreciation. She said she’s grateful, and so am I, for so many things. Chief among these are my incredibly supportive wife and family; the team at Second Harvest, who continues to step up in ways that inspire me each day; the engaged board members serving Second Harvest; our deeply dedicated on-the ground network of partner agencies; and this incredible community.

Your collective, generous gifts to our mission will continue to be essential to sustain Second Harvest Food Bank’s ability to reach people where they are, with urgency, and to accelerate and expand our ability to respond into the future.

Your support has allowed Second Harvest to be relentless in responding to sustained heightened needs in our communities. Pre-pandemic, our food bank was investing $400,000 annually in food purchases to ensure a strong mix of healthy provisions to supplement donations. Last year, we spent $4 million. This year we are on track to spend another $4 million.