Eugene Robinson: To save democracy, truth must beat fantasy

WASHINGTON — The fight to save American democracy is just beginning. The outcome is far from certain, but the stakes are clear. It is a battle for objective truth over paranoid fantasy. And one of our two major parties, the onetime "Party of Lincoln," is on the wrong side. We must be blunt about how broadly and deeply the delusions advanced by President Donald Trump have taken hold. Only then will we be prepared for the real work before us.

It should be uncontroversial that Trump must be impeached and promptly removed from office, even if he has just days left in his term. But the vast majority of Republicans in Congress will resist this necessary step. Instead, they may cast such necessary consequences as another attempt to steal an election that was "stolen" from Trump, tarring Joe Biden's presidency as illegitimate even before he is even sworn in on Jan. 20.

This narrative is false: Election officials, governors, legislatures and courts nationwide have established that there was no voter fraud that could have changed the result in a single state or even a single county. Yet even now, after last Wednesday's attempted insurrection, precious few congressional Republicans are willing to tell the truth to disappointed GOP voters, or even to demur from spreading falsehoods.