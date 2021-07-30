Fabiola Santiago: Thanks to DeSantis, COVID rules Florida

DeSantis and the GOP fueled a fierce political culture war over the use of masks and vaccines. He politicized the virus, repeatedly chose economic buoyancy over people’s health, and drew partisan lines in the sand, as if the deadly infectious coronavirus droplets checked party affiliation.

The Republican-Democrat divide became fertile ground for misinformation and conspiracy theories to flourish and has led to vaccine hesitancy even among otherwise intelligent people.

It’s so confusing out there that people who aren’t mainstream-media-savvy can’t tell the truth from preposterous lies.

Elected officials have a responsibility to model good behavior, but DeSantis wouldn’t even discuss his own vaccination. It wasn’t until April, after much media prodding, that his spokeswoman confirmed he had gotten a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

What is he doing about the new crisis?

Nothing other than constantly congratulating himself on handling a pandemic he has bungled at practically every step. In fact, he has been hiding the Department of Health data again at a time when the public needs it to make smart decisions.

It’s heart-wrenching to see the suffering again.