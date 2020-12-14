Francis Wilkinson: The American dream still eludes the 'Dreamers'

It takes a strong stomach to be a "Dreamer," and it probably will even after President Donald Trump leaves office.

The Department of Homeland Security last week said it would accept new applicants for the first time in three years to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA. The program was devised by President Barack Obama in 2012 to allow undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children the chance to build a life in their only real homeland. (According to one survey, the average age at which a "Dreamer" arrived in the U.S. was 6.) As Vox’s Dara Lind wrote in 2017, DACA enabled "Dreamers" to plan for the future and “freed them from some of the mental health damage that constant deportation stress can cause.”

Widely popular, DACA nonetheless immediately came under siege. The program, which includes more than 600,000 people, has spent the better part of a decade on a roller-coaster ride through the federal judiciary and around the hairpin turns of Trump’s anti-immigrant pursuits. In 2017, the Trump administration stopped accepting new applicants to the program and established a schedule for phasing out protection for those who were already covered.