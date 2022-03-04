Franklin D. Gilliam Jr.: Public universities fuel our prosperity

Here’s one more thing to remember: Access to higher education doesn’t have to come at the expense of academic excellence. For the past 32 years, UNCG has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report as one of the “Best Colleges” in the nation. We prove that strong regional public universities play a vital role in providing a quality and affordable education that graduates students and helps them find good jobs. In this regard, UNCG continues its legacy of excellence building on the foundation of the historic Woman’s College.

The critical student support systems that make these outcomes happen are not inexpensive. Many of our students come from families where graduating from college isn’t a foregone conclusion. Many need tremendous amounts of academic and social counseling and financial assistance to stay on track to earn their degrees. It is here where the generosity of our donors makes the biggest impact.

Moreover, we need to prioritize continued investments in the support systems that help more of our state’s students transform untapped potential into prosperity, particularly (but not exclusive to) those from underrepresented and lower-income groups.

Despite the gloom you might have heard around higher education, we’re getting the job done at UNCG — and we remain laser-focused on providing a more prosperous future for our graduates and for North Carolina. We hope that you will join us as regional universities like ours put thousands of North Carolina students on their “paths to prosperity.”

Franklin D. Gilliam Jr. is the chancellor of UNC Greensboro.