Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .LOW PRESSURE WILL TRACK EAST ACROSS NORTH CAROLINA THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WITH VERY HEAVY RAINFALL MAY PRODUCE FLASH FLOODING. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * THE NORTHERN PORTION OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, ALAMANCE, CHATHAM, DAVIDSON, DURHAM, FORSYTH, FRANKLIN, GRANVILLE, GUILFORD, HALIFAX, NASH, ORANGE, PERSON, RANDOLPH, VANCE, WAKE, AND WARREN. * THROUGH THIS EVENING * AN AREA OF LOW PRESSURE WILL TRACK SLOWLY EAST ACROSS THE NORTHERN PIEDMONT LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. THIS WILL RESULT IN SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS DEVELOPING EARLY TO MID AFTERNOON AND CONTINUING WELL INTO THE EVENING HOURS. HEAVY RAINFALL IN RECENT DAYS HAS SATURATED THE SOILS IN MANY AREAS. ANY ADDITIONAL HEAVY RAIN AS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING WILL RESULT IN FLOODING. THE URBAN AND LOW LYING AREAS ARE MOST VULNERABLE. * POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE RAPID RISES OF WATER, FLOODED ROADS, AND FLOODING OF STRUCTURES IN LOW LYING AREAS NEAR STREAMS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&