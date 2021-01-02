George F. Will: The sensitivity sweepstakes of 2020

WASHINGTON — It has been the worst American year since at least 1968, or 1862, or, arguably, ever. It has, however, provided episodes that will amaze and perhaps amuse a calmer future America.

There has been feverish statue-toppling: Up with "social justice," so down with Ulysses S. Grant, pulverizer of the slavocracy. School names from the past are scrubbed away in order to signal the superior virtue of the scrubbers: San Francisco's School Names Advisory Committee — really — objects to Abraham Lincoln High School because he sinned against various 2020 sensibilities. And 2020 concludes with medicine and political mania entangled on a campus.

Cornell University says vaccinations against seasonal flu are mandatory, but more for some than for others. Because of "systemic racism" and "health inequities," members of "some marginalized communities" are exempt. "Historically," Cornell says, "the bodies of Black, Indigenous, and other People of Color (BIPOC) have been mistreated, and used by people in power." Hence the vaccination requirement "may feel suspect or even exploitive" to BIPOCs, especially after recent police misbehavior. So, to protect their sensitivity, and to advertise Cornell's, the university offers to BIPOCs exemptions from a measure to protect BIPOCs and those with whom they may interact.