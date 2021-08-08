George Will: Meritocracy: one of America's basic premises

Pascal said, “We do not choose as captain of a ship the most highly born of those aboard.” Thomas Paine said hereditary legislators would be as absurd as a “hereditary mathematician.” And Wooldridge says, “Most of us would hesitate before flying with a pilot who had been chosen by lottery.”

He says Martin Luther’s greatest contribution to modernity was not Protestantism but competition: Schism meant that faith factions had “to improve their performance or lose their market share.” Meritocracy, feudalism’s antithesis, was wielded by the French Revolution as a hammer to smash feudalism’s remnants: The 1789 Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen declared all citizens “equally admissible” to all public “offices and employments ... with no other distinction than that of their virtues and talents.” As Wooldridge says, Enlightenment thinkers, aiming to match “talent to opportunity and knowledge to power,” stressed the difference between natural aristocracies of talents and artificial aristocracies of breeding and inheritance.