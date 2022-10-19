Gwen Frisbie-Fulton: Ted really ought to meet Sally

This past winter I met a woman whom I will call Sally at a community event in Person County. A Black woman in her late 80s, she was slow-moving but sharp. Sally shared stories about her years as “the domestic help” and about trying to overcome the hurdles of structural racism and poverty in the segregated South. But she also talked about how excited she had been to vote — I got the impression this was when Obama first ran. But when she went to register, the birthdate on her ID and birth certificate didn’t match. It turns out this was because Sally was born in rural Alabama and there was no record of her birth — the certificate was issued years later.

“I learned that my birthday isn’t my birthday, but at least it turns out I was younger than I thought!” she said, laughing.

After months of jumping through hoops, the issue was resolved and Sally was finally registered. She voted and she’ll be voting again this year.

When Rep. Ted Budd refused to say if he would accept the results of this November’s election, I thought of Sally. Why would a Black woman who lived through Jim Crow poll tests and segregation, who recently struggled to even get registered, have more trust in a system than a wealthy man who already, very literally, holds power?

Budd has been elected multiple times and never before questioned the integrity of the electoral system. Not much has changed in election law during his life — if anything, technological advances have helped to improve checks and balances over possible human error or deceit. The only change that might just be impacting Budd’s thinking here is that polling shows the U.S. Senate race in a dead heat.

Budd’s sudden lack of “trust” is also likely related to his big-name endorsement and where his campaign’s money comes from. He has adopted an increasingly far-right platform to please his funders. Apparently part of that platform has to be the Big Lie.

I am not a Democrat nor am I Republican. The party system has never suited me and, if I am being honest, most electoral politics has never sat entirely right with me either. However, I went with resolve (if not gusto) to the polls in 2020 because I had come to understand that there is a brewing threat against democracy that would have dire impact on my community. I figured we probably should leave no tool on the table as we work to dismantle that threat. And as skeptical as I am, I know that my vote was counted fairly and I know that it will be again.

I recently attended a bipartisan panel on safe, free and fair elections in New Bern. Local election officials and bipartisan leaders talked about the mundane mechanics of voting. The head of the Craven County Board of Elections explained that they had only one case of “fraud” in recent memory — an elderly man who came to vote on Election Day, forgetting that he had already mailed in a ballot. The mistake was caught immediately because systems are in place for such oversight.

Forgive me for saying so, but the panel was incredibly boring — as it should have been. Good governance is usually a snooze-fest. School board meetings should be insufferably dry and hearings about mail service should be utterly unremarkable. But the far right’s strategy is to sow confusion and mistrust, and its campaigns of manufactured outrage are causing confusion in even the sleepiest places. That night in New Bern, the panel was disrupted by a coordinated effort to debunk elections and insist that the 2020 election was rife with fraud. Participants stormed out; it was very dramatic.

The instinct to question what we are told is fundamental to democracy and to freedom, but when we question something like an election we should also ask why someone would want us to be so unsure.

Our government has problems and our elections have problems — but the mechanisms and processes aren’t them. The problems are the ones that Sally spoke so poignantly about. She was keenly aware that big money and wealth made a rigged system. She knew that poor people of all races were systemically barred from power; that politics of division benefited those who already held power. She talked about how she had known so many smart and involved people whom she wished would run for office, but she knew they didn’t have the money or the access to do so.

Despite all this, Sally hasn’t given up on democracy or hope. Instead she is going to continue to engage, continue to lean in. Those in the ultra-MAGA crowd are the ones giving up — not because the system is broken but because it has failed to uniformly protect their power.

It feels sadly predictable that misinformation and disinformation will swirl around the November elections. Election officials and poll workers across the state are preparing for this. As we cast our votes this fall, we should remember that poll workers are overwhelmingly experienced and professional. The average poll worker has worked the last seven elections, meaning that they have worked when both Democrats and Republicans have won. In fact, many of the poll workers who are preparing to head to work in the next few weeks worked the last time Budd won.

No matter how it turns out, I hope he won’t challenge them. Sally won’t.