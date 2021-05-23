Gwen Frisbie-Fulton: The dilemma of a single working mom

For eight years, I commuted every day from Greensboro to Winston-Salem for work. I would wake up, shower, make breakfast and pack my child’s lunch. I’d then get him up, dressed and fed, and — typically in a frenetic rush despite having gotten up on time — dash him out the door. After kissing him goodbye at his child care, I’d get on I-40. My beat-up Ford Focus, the morning news on the radio, and those 27.8 miles along the highway were the drumbeat of my days.

The recently introduced American Jobs Plan would invest in jobs to rebuild those highway miles, repair bridges and fill in those potholes that left me, more than once, cursing and late for work on the side of the road. But it’s the American Families Plan that provides the real infrastructure that helps get a family like mine onto the road in the first place: Child care.

I would never have been able to make a living without first having a safe, educational place to bring my son. I am a single parent raising my child on my own; I’ve always worked to provide for his basic needs and for the occasional ice cream cone. In fact, I returned to work three weeks after he was born because my job didn’t offer family leave and I sure didn’t have the money to stay home.