Gwen Frisbie-Fulton: The dilemma of a single working mom

For eight years, I commuted every day from Greensboro to Winston-Salem for work. I would wake up, shower, make breakfast and pack my child’s lunch. I’d then get him up, dressed and fed, and — typically in a frenetic rush despite having gotten up on time — dash him out the door. After kissing him goodbye at his child care, I’d get on I-40. My beat-up Ford Focus, the morning news on the radio, and those 27.8 miles along the highway were the drumbeat of my days.
The recently introduced American Jobs Plan would invest in jobs to rebuild those highway miles, repair bridges and fill in those potholes that left me, more than once, cursing and late for work on the side of the road. But it’s the American Families Plan that provides the real infrastructure that helps get a family like mine onto the road in the first place: Child care.
I would never have been able to make a living without first having a safe, educational place to bring my son. I am a single parent raising my child on my own; I’ve always worked to provide for his basic needs and for the occasional ice cream cone. In fact, I returned to work three weeks after he was born because my job didn’t offer family leave and I sure didn’t have the money to stay home.
Acknowledging that child care, family leave and other family supports are a part of our country’s infrastructure may feel groundbreaking, but it’s actually just catching up with the way most of us live. There are 23.5 million employed women with children under the age of 18 and nearly two-thirds of us work full time, year-round (U.S. Census Bureau, 2018). For some families, that’s because a single income doesn’t pack nearly the punch it did just a generation ago and working-class wages just don’t add up. For other families, such as mine, there is no choice or way to divide the labor: 39% of low income working families are headed by single mothers (Working Poor Families Project, 2014).
Our economy has put families like mine in up-side-down and counterintuitive situations. Before my son was old enough to go to kindergarten, I spent more than half of my take-home income on child care, despite working a professional, salaried university job. From day care to preschool to after-school care to summer care, I have spent nearly $60,000 on child care so that I can work, while making under $40,000 a year for the majority of my career.
For those that have the option, staying home also feels like a backward choice: A mother leaving the workforce for five years will see a near 20% reduction in her lifetime earnings (Center for American Progress, 2016). It’s like being between the devil and the deep sea.
While child care costs are causing mothers like me to choose, literally, between paying the light bill or keeping a job, workers in the care economy are some of our country’s lowest wage earners. It’s not lost on me that nearly every person I have entrusted with my son’s care, whether she was working for a child care center or independently, has been a mother making non-livable wages herself.
The American Families Plan attempts to address these entangled quandaries. The plan would provide universal pre-K for all 3- and 4-year-olds, as well as ensure that low- and middle-income families pay no more than 7% of their income on high-quality child care — saving the average family $14,800 per year on child care expenses. The plan guarantees that early childhood workers would make a minimum of $15 a hour for the care and support they offer our children, families and our overall economy. What’s more, the plan guarantees 12 weeks of paid parental, family and personal illness/safe leave to all workers — meaning that when my 8-year-old son had surgery, he could have had his parent home with him during his week of recovery, instead of a patchwork of helpful friends and neighbors taking shifts and combining their time to help my family make do.
Economists support the American Families Plan because it would increase overall labor force participation, boost family earnings and drive economic growth. Community-minded folks are fighting for the plan because it would increase educational opportunities and level the playing field for low-income children and children of color. But I have a simpler reason to support this: Mothers shouldn’t have to be at odds with themselves to care for and support their children. My son is headed to high school next year and, if passed, the American Families Plan might be a bit late to help us — but I want to fight like hell for the next working mother to have a better and real choice for her family.
Gwen Frisbie-Fulton is communications director for Down Home North Carolina.