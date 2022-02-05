Harry Litman: Plenty of evidence to indict Trump now

Perhaps there is justification for moving more quickly, with the case against Trump already sufficiently powerful. But there is a welter of other unavoidable considerations, cutting both ways, and many of them are beyond Garland’s judgment alone. The prosecution of a former president is not, and never has been, simply a question of checking the two boxes on the federal prosecution guidelines.

Start here: An unsuccessful prosecution of Trump — including a hung jury — would be a disaster that would guarantee further division in a political system that Trump has already made fragile. That means that the Justice Department needs to build an airtight case, with solid witnesses, where conviction is not just probable but as close to certain as humanly possible.

Even more weighty, and probably beyond the solitary judgment of an attorney general, are the considerations of whether a prosecution is good for the country. In the Nixon case, President Gerald Ford was the right person to decide whether to pardon the former president, and though that decision provoked outrage at the time, it probably did end the “national nightmare,” as Ford explained it.

In the Trump case, the need for national closure, if anything, cuts in the opposite direction — in favor of prosecution. Trump’s brazen lack of remorse — and, indeed, his assurance that he will do it again if given the chance — counsels in favor of charging him, both to hold him accountable and to deter and incapacitate him from a repeat performance.

Harry Litman, a former U.S. attorney and deputy assistant attorney general, is the legal affairs columnist for the Los Angeles Times.