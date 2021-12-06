Holly McCall: Calm down about The 1619 Project

You’d have to be completely out of the political loop — and I suspect you aren’t, if you are reading this — to not have heard of The 1619 Project and the brouhaha surrounding it.

A publication of journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and the New York Times, “1619” first appeared in an August 2019 issue of the New York Times Magazine. In May 2020, Hannah-Jones was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Commentary for her opening essay.

It was in 1619 that African slaves were first brought to America — the year before the Mayflower arrived — and the dust jacket of the expanded book version of the project refers to it as “a new origin story.” In 1619, writes Hannah-Jones, is when the real story of America began, not 1776 when the American Revolution began.

I managed to miss out on reading the original version in the Times and I may not have maintained interest in it were it not for former President Trump. Trump introduced many people to the project in September 2020, when he lumped it in with critical race theory, an academic concept many Americans had never heard of before. He called both “a crusade against American history ... toxic propaganda, ideological poison that, if not removed, will dissolve the civic bonds that tie us together, will destroy our country.”