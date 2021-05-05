Hopefuls and pretenders alike for Senate seat looking at a large Trumpian shadow

But that’s just background, interesting only to political wonks and history buffs.

For the rest of us, sadly, the headline-grabber won’t be over fiscal policy, the environment or foreign interventions.

Instead, we’ll likely be looking at (another) referendum on the legacy of former President Donald Trump, the staying power of his brand and the continued promotion of the Big Lie — especially if daughter-in-law and North Carolina native Lara Trump wades in.

“On the GOP side, if a candidate has the last name of Trump, then that’s a significant boost to name recognition and attraction in that party primary,” Bitzer wrote. “The question in my mind: Does the former president seek to make this race the one in which his influence is felt the most, especially after Burr voted to impeach him?”

It’s an intriguing thought, one with rich, attention-getting overtones of payback and revenge.

If she decides to run — still an unknown — then declared GOP candidates such as U.S. Rep. Ted Budd of Davie County, former Rep. Mark Walker of Greensboro and ex-Gov. Pat McCrory might want to rethink their positions. It’d be mighty hard to run as the most pro-Trump candidate in a field with an actual Trump in it.