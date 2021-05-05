Hopefuls and pretenders alike for Senate seat looking at a large Trumpian shadow

In one corner, the one to your right, the conga line of Republicans hoping to ascend to the U.S. Senate includes a current member of Congress, a former governor turned pundit and ex-member of Congress who opted not to seek re-election following a court-ordered redistricting.
In the other, to your left, the announced Democratic lineup has a former chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court, a sitting state senator and bowlful of idealistic minnows who, whether they know it or not, will be swallowed whole by the bigger, richer fish.
It’s early, but the race to replace retiring Sen. Richard Burr — with all its dialing for dollars, polling and pandering to ideological extremes — has been underway for months.
And with the long, looming shadow of an unannounced candidate with the surname Trump hovering, the 2022 U.S. Senate election in North Carolina may well turn into the most expensive, nastiest and most entertaining race in the country.
“As I point out to my classes, the next campaign and election cycle always begins the day after the previous one ends, if not sooner,” wrote professor Michael Bitzer, the chairman of the Department of Politics at Catawba College and a keen observer of the state’s political eco-system.
Significant boost
The basic dynamic of this particular contest has it that this is the first “open” Senate race in the state since 2004 when Democrat Erkine Bowles ran against Burr to replace John Edwards. Remember him?
But that’s just background, interesting only to political wonks and history buffs.
For the rest of us, sadly, the headline-grabber won’t be over fiscal policy, the environment or foreign interventions.
Instead, we’ll likely be looking at (another) referendum on the legacy of former President Donald Trump, the staying power of his brand and the continued promotion of the Big Lie — especially if daughter-in-law and North Carolina native Lara Trump wades in.
“On the GOP side, if a candidate has the last name of Trump, then that’s a significant boost to name recognition and attraction in that party primary,” Bitzer wrote. “The question in my mind: Does the former president seek to make this race the one in which his influence is felt the most, especially after Burr voted to impeach him?”
It’s an intriguing thought, one with rich, attention-getting overtones of payback and revenge.
If she decides to run — still an unknown — then declared GOP candidates such as U.S. Rep. Ted Budd of Davie County, former Rep. Mark Walker of Greensboro and ex-Gov. Pat McCrory might want to rethink their positions. It’d be mighty hard to run as the most pro-Trump candidate in a field with an actual Trump in it.
“And how much influence and counseling is (the former president) giving to his daughter-in-law to jump in the race?” Bitzer asked. “Trump has indicated and shown a willingness to get involved (see the Georgia contest with Herschel Walker) in the Republican primary contests.”
Polls, most notably one recently leaked to The Hill, a D.C. publication targeting the nerdiest of the political class, showed Lara Trump netting nearly one third of the support of Republican voters in a potential eight-way primary that included McCrory, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (who’s said since that he’s out), Walker and former Lt. Gov. Dan Forest.
Classic race
Over to the left, the Democrats (so far) have lined up Cheri Beasley, the former chief justice who narrowly lost her re-election bid in November; state Sen. Jeff Jackson of Charlotte; and a number of others including former state senator Erica Smith, backed in the 2020 Democratic Senate primary by Republican mischief makers buying TV ads.
That contest, observers note, should shape up as the usual Democratic tug-of-war between a centrist faction personified by Gov. Roy Cooper and more progressive elements.
“On the Democratic side, it seems to be shaping up as a classic moderate versus progressive dynamic, but we’ll have to wait and see how former chief justice Cheri Beasley and state senator Jeff Jackson decide which approach both take,” Bitzer said.
In other words, there’s a lot of time between now and primary elections next spring.
A sickening amount of money will be raised and spent.
According to figures compiled by Open Secrets, Cal Cunningham dropped some $51 million in his race against Republican incumbent Thom Tillis, who “only” burned through $25 million. All things equal in an otherwise tight race, Cunningham’s clumsy extramarital affair turned out to be a $26 million, in-kind and unzipped gift to Tillis.
It’s early yet, but the potential presence of a Trump on the ballot, combined with astronomical sums of money on both ends of the spectrum, once again puts North Carolina squarely in the crosshairs of another exhausting campaign.
