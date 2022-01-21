J.B. Whitfield: North Carolinians must hold Unilever accountable

Antisemitism has been on the rise in the United States in recent years, with one in four American Jews being the target of antisemitism within the past year. People of faith are standing shoulder to shoulder with North Carolina’s Jewish community, and we must continue to support our nation’s friend and closest ally, Israel. Our words and deeds are setting a powerful example to the nation, but there is much more to be done.
Following the horrific antisemitic attack at Wrightsville Beach earlier this year, I was proud to see North Carolinians come together in solidarity. We must now take a similar stand of solidarity alongside Israel’s Jewish community and in opposition to Unilever and its subsidiary, Ben & Jerry’s.
Last summer, Ben & Jerry’s — the once-beloved ice cream company — left a sour taste in the mouths of the American and North Carolinian public by refusing to continue its contract with the Israeli licensee unless the Israeli company stopped sales to certain Israelis, in violation of Israeli law. Of course, Ben & Jerry’s knew full well its licensee could not agree to violate Israeli law. Ben & Jerry’s actions were nothing more than a cowardly, antisemitic backdoor effort to boycott the Jewish state.
But North Carolina legislators are seeing through it. And they have something to say about it.
Sen. Thom Tillis recently joined a Senate letter to Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler calling for Unilever to be held accountable for the lies and half-truths it told investors, including state pension funds, about Ben & Jerry’s actions. Tillis’ principled stand speaks to our common hope that antisemitism never gets a pass.
Our state has demonstrated its pro-Israel values across party lines many times. In 2017, the North Carolina state legislature overwhelmingly passed and Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law legislation prohibiting our taxpayer funds from subsidizing antisemitism’s modern incarnation by ensuring that state contractors weren’t engaged in a boycott of Israel and that our state’s pension funds divested from Israel boycotters. More than 30 other states have similar provisions. These laws serve as a deterrent against morally bankrupt “activist” companies and protect taxpayers from allowing bigots to prosper on the public’s dime. They are powerful — but only if they are enforced.
It is distressing that we are failing to abide by state law today. Our state has not yet divested its pension funds from Unilever as so many other states have. In a press release, the office of North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell said that “once Ben & Jerry’s (Unilever) terminates its license with the distributor in Israel, then the Investment Management Division would review the status of the law and adjust its investments to fully comply with any statutory requirements.” But the state has been as frozen as a pint of Chunky Monkey. Due to alleged technicalities regarding the licensee’s “decision” to end the sale of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, state pension funds still invest in Unilever.
This has to change. The Tarheel State is on the cusp of ceding the moral high ground in its failure to follow the lead of states like New York, which doesn’t even have a statutory mandate to divest from Unilever, as well as Arizona, Texas, Illinois and New Jersey in divesting Unilever holdings. And with the potential of an SEC investigation into Unilever, our state is also taking a foolish risk in keeping our funds invested in the wayward conglomerate.
Now is not the time to be silent, but rather to rise in support of unbreakable friendships, common bonds, shared values and financial interests. Thank you, Tillis, for taking this stand. I encourage our other leaders to do the same.
Pastor J.B. Whitfield is the North Carolina state director of Christians United for Israel.