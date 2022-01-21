J.B. Whitfield: North Carolinians must hold Unilever accountable

Sen. Thom Tillis recently joined a Senate letter to Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler calling for Unilever to be held accountable for the lies and half-truths it told investors, including state pension funds, about Ben & Jerry’s actions. Tillis’ principled stand speaks to our common hope that antisemitism never gets a pass.

Our state has demonstrated its pro-Israel values across party lines many times. In 2017, the North Carolina state legislature overwhelmingly passed and Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law legislation prohibiting our taxpayer funds from subsidizing antisemitism’s modern incarnation by ensuring that state contractors weren’t engaged in a boycott of Israel and that our state’s pension funds divested from Israel boycotters. More than 30 other states have similar provisions. These laws serve as a deterrent against morally bankrupt “activist” companies and protect taxpayers from allowing bigots to prosper on the public’s dime. They are powerful — but only if they are enforced.