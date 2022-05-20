J. Eric Elliott: Honor them for their faith and endurance

Much good work has been done in recent years to memorialize and celebrate the history of St. Philips Moravian Church, the only historic African American Moravian church in the United States. The original log church building has been rebuilt by Old Salem and fashioned with a museum; the second brick church has been renovated and its front graveyard excavated, interpreted and re-memorialized; and in recent years the church’s second graveyard has been surveyed for unmarked graves and now lovingly re-marked by the Salem Congregation of Moravian churches after enduring years of comparative neglect.

Given the recent uplift of the stories of enslaved persons in the history of Old Salem by its “Hidden Town” project, it is unfortunate that the latest memorialization effort ends up hiding history again. The Moravian “outreach to the enslaved in and around Salem” did not begin at the barn of Conrad Kreuser, the site of the latest city historical marker, though that marker admittedly will be seen by many on well-traveled South Broad Street near the Old Salem campus.

The first two outreach meetings — and where an origin sign for St. Philips should be — were held at “the Quarter,” a 50-acre farm owned by the church (“the Unity”) at the southeast corner of the Salem Town Lot, probably somewhere along current Devonshire Street near Waughtown Street. The farm grew crops to supply to Moravian ministers in the area and was tended with the aid of laborers enslaved by the church.

The outreach to the enslaved began with the steadfast lay leadership of two enslaved persons there, Budney and his wife Phoebe, who at that time were members of the not-yet-segregated Salem congregation. The first outreach sermon was at their home before 50 to 60 persons on Sunday, March 24, 1822. Their family members were also at the second meeting in the Quarter on April 14 of that year. It was the introduction of that preexisting core that is referred to as the third organizing meeting at the barn of Kreuser (also a Moravian enslaver). In the Diary of the St. Philips congregation, it says of the May 5, 1822, outreach meeting:

“At the end an effort was made again to give them an understanding of a Christian Congregation or a true congregation of God and what is expected of those who wish to join such (a congregation), and our joy was expressed to them that a beginning of a small congregation of colored people was there, the members of which were then called by name.”

A document of the history of the congregation that was placed in the cornerstone of its 1861 building cites two significant congregation firsts: the first March meeting at Budney and Phoebe’s in the Quarter, and the first communion service on May 19, 1822, where that couple were two of the first four communicants.

Why quibble over neglecting these origin details in the historical marker? The marker avoids acknowledging that outreach began by separating out the church’s own Moravian enslaved members. It misses an opportunity to put substance to the church’s already professed 2006 apology for participating in slavery rather than opposing it. It avoids celebrating the agency of the enslaved in joining to make a congregation with leadership by Budney and Phoebe.

Budney died in 1829, “upwards of seventy years,” but Phoebe, “with whom he had many children,” lived until 1861 and age 90. Her marker in the second St. Philips graveyard carries the letters “W.A.,” still enslaved by the “Wachovia Administration,” though that group supported her with a pension and in-home communion visits in her final years.

While the Broad Street marker duly credits the Salem Female Missionary Society for its outreach to the enslaved, it also misses the chance to honor their first missionary. The Rev. Abraham Steiner had previously led the Moravian mission to the Cherokee and helmed nascent Salem College for a time. Without Steiner’s caring documentation of the early St. Philips in the records of the Moravian Archives, we would not know details of the character of many of those in this congregation.

There is not a pretty painting of the original meeting place of the St. Philips congregation, as there is of Conrad Kreuser’s barn in Daniel Welfare’s 1840 vista of Salem from the southeast. But there is a true story of faith and endurance through hardship and wrongdoing that should have its own memorial plaque. The recent marker emphasis and location is a missed opportunity.

J. Eric Elliott is the author of “Winston-Salem’s Historic West End.”