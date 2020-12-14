Jack Elbaum: Education failures threaten good governance

Thomas Jefferson famously said that "an educated citizenry is a vital requisite for our survival as a free people." In other words, in order for the United States to survive as a democracy, its people must be informed.

Jefferson would be rolling in his grave if he saw the state of our country today. The people are far from informed, and that is putting our country in grave danger of collapse.

We live in a country where less than one-third of people can name all three branches of the federal government, where 70% do not know the Constitution is the supreme law of the land — and where 10% of college graduates believe Judge Judy is a justice of the Supreme Court.

If that is not scary enough, the picture is far more concerning among young Americans. Among millennials, 70% say they would be "likely" to vote for a socialist candidate, 36% approve of communism, only 8% can identify slavery as the central cause of the Civil War and a quarter say that "choosing leaders through free elections is unimportant."