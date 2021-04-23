Jack Payden-Travers: Reflections: Ending the death penalty

On July 1, 2021, the legislation signed by Virginia’s Gov. Ralph Northam will become law, making it the 23rd state without capital punishment. The historic significance of Virginia abolishing the death penalty is that it becomes the first member of the Confederate States of America to do so. Of all places for a state legislature to kill the death penalty, Richmond, Va., the capital of the Confederacy, is a monumental move. The commonwealth has executed 1,390 men, women and children since 1608 including 113 since 1977. I lived in Virginia for 112 of those.

My home in Richmond was one block from the boulevard of Monument Avenue, which is lined with statues celebrating leaders of the Confederate States of America. Is it just a coincidence that these monuments to enslavement are being removed at the same time that a jurisdiction that has executed more people than any other state in the nation is ending the death penalty? I don’t believe so.

We are living in a time of great upheaval. “Change is always painful being as it is a goodbye” is one of my favorite lines of poetry. Virginia may be the first state in the South to abolish capital punishment, but it will not be the last. The era of executions is coming to an end and we should all celebrate the end of legalized lynching known as the death penalty, not only in Virginia but throughout this nation.