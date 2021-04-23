Jack Payden-Travers: Reflections: Ending the death penalty

Almost four decades ago, I made a move from New York City to Richmond, Va. I was coming for my wife’s job. Tim Kaine moved to Richmond, his wife’s home, the same year. We met at a church service and became friends.
In 2004, I attended a vigil in front of the death house on the evening of Linwood Briley’s execution. The press reported that 500 people attended pro and con vigils that night in front of the state penitentiary in Richmond. I recall sensing the anger of those favoring death that was directed at our candlelight vigil, the repugnance of signs like “Fry Briley Fry” or “Chicken Fried Briley,” and the intimidation caused by occasional attempts by pro-execution participants to disrupt our vigil and the prayers being led by Bishop Walter Sullivan and the daughter of one of Briley’s victims. It was my first but not my last anti-execution vigil.
Tim’s trajectory took him from being a civil rights lawyer representing death row inmates to politics: city council, mayor and finally governor of Virginia. My path led to becoming director of Virginians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (VADP) while he was the lieutenant governor and governor.
Eleven men would be executed during his tenure as the chief executive. While at VADP, I would deliver a handwritten card to Tim’s office asking him to exercise his prerogative as the governor to commute the sentence of death to life without parole on my way to a vigil at the Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt. He recently wrote: “As governor I kept my word to Virginians that I would follow the law by allowing numerous executions to go forward. The days those sentences were carried out were among the worst of my life.”
On July 1, 2021, the legislation signed by Virginia’s Gov. Ralph Northam will become law, making it the 23rd state without capital punishment. The historic significance of Virginia abolishing the death penalty is that it becomes the first member of the Confederate States of America to do so. Of all places for a state legislature to kill the death penalty, Richmond, Va., the capital of the Confederacy, is a monumental move. The commonwealth has executed 1,390 men, women and children since 1608 including 113 since 1977. I lived in Virginia for 112 of those.
My home in Richmond was one block from the boulevard of Monument Avenue, which is lined with statues celebrating leaders of the Confederate States of America. Is it just a coincidence that these monuments to enslavement are being removed at the same time that a jurisdiction that has executed more people than any other state in the nation is ending the death penalty? I don’t believe so.
We are living in a time of great upheaval. “Change is always painful being as it is a goodbye” is one of my favorite lines of poetry. Virginia may be the first state in the South to abolish capital punishment, but it will not be the last. The era of executions is coming to an end and we should all celebrate the end of legalized lynching known as the death penalty, not only in Virginia but throughout this nation.
Having relocated to North Carolina three years ago to live near my grandchildren, I am aware that Confederate monuments to slavery’s Lost Cause are also coming down in the Tarheel State and while 141 men and women sit on death row in North Carolina, the last execution was in 2006. Although a total of 43 executions have been carried out here since 1984, 12 individuals have been exonerated from our death row due to wrongful conviction. That’s an error rate greater than 25%. When the state has the power to kill in the name of the people of North Carolina, there can be no room for error.
Let us commit ourselves to ending capital punishment here in North Carolina and across this country. My friend, Tim Kaine, is now a U.S. senator from Virginia and co-sponsor of the Federal Death Penalty Prohibition Act of 2021, which would prohibit the imposition of a death penalty sentence as a violation of federal law.
Jack Payden-Travers lives in Winston-Salem. You may contact him at paydentravers@gmail.com.