Jake (Body by Jake) Steinfeld: Physical fitness is good medicine for mental health

We know all too well about the physical effects that COVID-19 has had around the world, including a rising death toll and a negative impact on the economy. But there’s an alarming invisible phenomenon happening as well — a rising toll on our mental health. The pandemic has led to increased depression, anxiety, substance abuse and suicidal ideation. In fact, several surveys, including those from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kaiser Foundation, found that 40% of U.S. adults reported struggling with mental health and/or substance abuse during the latter part of June 2020 alone.

Not only are adults struggling, but the pandemic is having an adverse effect on our children as well. Since April 2020, children’s mental health-related emergency department visits rose dramatically for school-aged children and adolescents compared to 2019. For children aged 5-11, there was approximately a 24% increase and for young adults aged 12-17, the emergency room visits rose by 31%. Kids need social interaction to thrive but with schools closed, quarantining and social distancing, their well-being is suffering considerably. They are feeling lonely and stressed and suffering from high anxiety.

With that said, there are steps we can take right now to help our children improve their mental health.