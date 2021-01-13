Jamie Dean: A nation of blood and lies

Violence, in all its various permutations, is becoming the lingua franca of political expression in our country. Cathartic as it is to demonize our opponents, this is a problem of left and right, both of whom shift blame by resorting to the same tired tactics and rationalizations, rooted in identity politics and untethered from the moorings of individual responsibility. When we bully, insult or shout down the opposition, we excuse ourselves, because “the other guy had it coming.” When our expression boils over into destruction, we disclaim the acts as those of imposters, because “our people are not violent.” When the evidence makes that deflection impossible to sustain, we justify our conduct with appeals to a higher moral law. And, whenever the other side crosses the line, we revel in the hopes of a swift and forceful crackdown. We all cry for blood when it is the blood of our enemies.