What makes a good leader? Is it a strong jaw? A commanding presence? A superpower? Or is it something more subtle?
During my time at the Air Force Academy, I had to learn hundreds of quotes. One buried in the depths of my brain is from Colin Powell: “The most important thing I learned is that soldiers watch what their leaders do.”
The prior Secretary of Defense’s politics aside, I don’t think there has been a time in recent history where this concept has ever been more important. But who are the soldiers? And who are the leaders? When we examine the struggles of 2020, this quote spans further than just to the U.S. military. It encompasses everyone.
In light of recent topics such as mask wearing and school structure this fall, we are in dire need of first-line leadership.
I saw two striking reactions to the rules and proposals. The first was from a 40-year-old man. He called the governor an idiot, referenced different sources that dismissed safety recommendations from the CDC, and used expletives and degrading terms all over social media.
The other reaction was from a mom of three named Grace. I went to high school with Grace, and she went on to have three beautiful kids with one of my classmates, Ryan, a North Carolina state champion wrestler. Grace said, “My decisions and my actions have a direct impact on my children.” There was no cursing. There was no kicking and screaming. Just a very mature realization that how she reacts to this situation will have a major impact on her children.
Now this isn’t to say that people should mute their voices if they are concerned. There are outlets to raise these concerns, but I think most would acknowledge that degrading language and hate-spewing social media posts don’t progress one’s agenda and set a poor example for those looking up to us.
Will your young children think it’s cool to wear a mask to school? That they’re a land of superheroes who have gotten to wear masks for a semester when no other kids have, just like Mommy said? Or will they cry, kick, scream and yell, “This is so stupid; my daddy says so”? Will the older kids say, “This sucks, but we need to make the best of it,” or “Dad doesn’t wear a mask and says my teachers, who don’t feel safe being in school full time, are idiots”? What will it be? We set the tone. We are the leaders.
This time in our history is hard, no one is debating that, but in the coming weeks, families desperately need leaders. Leaders who may not be on the bow of a battleship or wearing shining armor and wielding a sword. They are leaders washing the dishes from dinner last night while helping their kids through remote learning.
Look in the mirror. Are you shouting and complaining in front of your kids about the COVID-19-based rules? What do they see? Do they see an unhinged parent, or do they see a steady, steady rock who understands the situation is frustrating, yet makes their best effort to lead?
This moment will be in the history books. Our children may not remember specifics, but they will remember the tone and sentiment. Was dad happy or mad? Was Mom degrading or supportive? Let’s make the best of it. Our children are depending on it. We must be leaders — our soldiers are watching.
