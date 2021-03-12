Jason Gallimore: Masculinity isn’t attacking femininity

Masculinity: “The quality or nature of the male sex: the quality, state, or degree of being masculine or manly.”
This is the Merriam-Webster definition. The problem with this definition is that there are definitions needed of terms within this definition. What is masculine? What is manly?
Tell me, what do these terms mean? Is degrading women that serve in the military, like Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson did on his Fox News cable TV show on Tuesday, in fact, masculine?
“So we’ve got new hairstyles and maternity flight suits,” Tucker Carlson said. “Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the U.S. military.”
Are Carlson’s words masculine? Is the man who has never served anything, except himself, masculine? Is his opinion manly?
I served in the U.S. Air Force for more than 15 years. I don’t fancy myself a hero. At best, I rubbed shoulders with a few. Many of these heroes are women. They are women who have deployed multiple times. They are daughters, sisters and mothers who deployed for months, years sometimes, and left their children with fathers who displayed true masculinity, knowing their wives were serving a higher purpose, and supported them every step of the way.
Here’s the thing: Many of us have masculinity all wrong. Masculinity is not degrading women, or anyone for that matter, on prime time television, or in a tweet.
I’ve heard it said that many men have an idea of what a “strong man” is, and that idea is really just a weak man’s idea of what a strong man is: dominant, commanding, “telling it like it is.” While those terms could potentially support the idea of masculinity, in most cases they do not.
I believe that masculinity is something different. I believe that true masculinity, in many cases, demands flipping what we think about masculinity on its head.
Masculinity is understanding that, in many cases, the ladies in our life are extremely talented, and as such we should ensure that we put up no barriers to their maximizing their talents. Masculine is recognizing that our female counterparts can do just as much as (or more than) we can, and having an understanding that they will contribute amazing things to the world if only we don’t throw up hurdles as they go.
Manly is congratulating our wives for making it through boot camp. Masculine is crying. Yes, it’s crying, and it’s hugging our daughters when they are going through a struggle, even if that struggle is simply because a 5-year-old boy called her “Sour” instead of “Sarah” in pre-school. Masculinity is recognizing that a stay-at-home mom has just as hard a job as a CEO. Let’s be real — they have a harder job than a CEO.
I am no expert. I’m just a man who has experienced multiple women kicking my butt in just about everything. Whether it be the female cadets at the Air Force Academy running faster than me; or my lady classmates getting better grades than me in my MBA program; or even my own wife having more command than me of our real-estate investing business; one thing is true: Women are our equals, sometimes our superiors.
Many times women are so far and above us we just have to stand and watch in awe. True masculinity demands recognizing these facts.
Jason Gallimore (jasongallimoreauthor@gmail.com) served as a captain in the U.S. Air Force. He is a Winston-Salem native who now lives in Huntersville. Follow him on Twitter
@jasongallimore