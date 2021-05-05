Jason Gallimore: The luxury of 'I've never'

I’ve never been spit on and had rocks thrown at me at age 15, like Dorothy Counts. I’ve never felt the need to sit at a lunch counter to make a statement about my lack of human rights, like the Greensboro Four. I’ve never been sprayed with a fire hose when I went out for a peaceful march. My house was never bombed simply because of the color of my skin. I’ve never been forced to sit in the back of the bus. I’ve never had to look at a statue at the intersection of two American streets, and think: “That man would have used me as a slave.”

I’ve never felt the need to stay out of the sun because, as my friend Javon said, “I’d get too Black.” I’ve never felt the need to lie on my resume about my first name, like Shanice did, listing her name as Sarah, for a better chance of getting an interview.

I never felt the need to hide, like Will, when a police car rolled down his street, when we were just young boys outside throwing a football. I never got nervous when “Officer Friendly” visited our elementary school for show and tell.

Playing with a toy gun never led to me dying under a park gazebo, at age 12, like Tamir Rice. I’ve never thought that walking back from a 7-11 with Skittles and an iced tea, like Trayvon Martin, would lead to me being shot and killed. I’ve never though that the guy that killed me would walk free.