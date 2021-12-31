Jason Graves: 2021 was the year of the jab

Yes, it’s that time again when we reminisce about the important events that have transpired over the past 12 months, like how in the world I grew so much ear hair in one year.

My elders have often told me how fast time flies, but I never really believed them until I began to feel like I was shaving about every 30 minutes. Now, another year has already come and gone, and I still haven’t found time to teach our pets to use the toilet or develop a vaccine for love handles.

And speaking of vaccines, the COVID-19 shot, jab, dose, puncture, skewering or whatever you want to call it (and still get censored on Facebook), has really been the story of 2021. In fact, thanks to the COVID-19 vaccine, we now have another controversial topic to avoid discussing at our family gatherings — along with politics, religion and the correct pronouns to use for that emu in the Liberty Mutual Insurance commercials.