Jay Bookman: GOP leaders should tell faithful to get vaccinated

With such words, Kemp and many of his fellow Republicans aren’t issuing warnings, they’re issuing permission slips for a repeat of the type of violence we saw on Jan. 6. They, as leaders, are telling their followers that revolt and mutiny and insurrection are justified, when they ought to be telling them to go get a vaccination and quit their damn whining.

Why, if government can go so far as to strong-arm our children into getting vaccinated, what else can it do? Force us to wear seatbelts? Not smoke in public places? Tell us how fast we can drive, and require us to have car insurance?

In a perfect world, we wouldn’t have to mandate vaccinations for our children or anybody else. In that perfect world, people would recognize the benefits of vaccination for themselves and others and wouldn’t need prodding from the government to do the right thing, the smart thing, the decent thing. But as we are reminded more and more often these days, we do not live in such a world. The whole premise of vaccination mandates is that we have responsibilities to people other than ourselves, a notion that is increasingly treated as an affront to personal liberty. Once that takes hold, it’s impossible to keep a nation, a community or a society together any longer.