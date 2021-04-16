Jay Bookman: GOP tries to 'cancel' corporations

We hear a lot of complaining these days about a supposed “cancel culture,” most of it coming from conservatives who believe they’re being censored or punished for unpopular opinions. They seem to believe that under the First Amendment, they have the right to say racist things, sexist things and blatantly false and dangerous things without suffering any consequence. That’s not true and it has never been true. Expressing unpopular opinions has always come with a price, and the First Amendment guarantees only that government won’t be the one exacting that price.

However, when state political leaders threaten to use the power of taxation to try to silence people or corporations who criticize them, as legislators have done with Delta, then we’ve got a real First Amendment problem. That’s direct government suppression of political speech, and it’s a lot more widespread than just Georgia.

For example, after Major League Baseball announced it was moving its annual All-Star Game from Atlanta to Colorado, in protest against the same election law that Delta and other companies have condemned, Republican members of Congress announced that they would try to punish baseball by stripping it of its valuable longtime anti-trust exemption. Again, they seek to use the power of government to punish those taking a particular political stance.