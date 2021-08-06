Jay Bookman: Trump’s coup attempt required Georgia

For example, if Clark’s proposed letter had been made public, throwing the prestige of the DOJ behind claims of electoral fraud, it would have added enormous, perhaps overwhelming pressure on Kemp and Republican legislative leaders to call that special session, and to alter the election outcome. Because as we’ve learned, Georgia was considered key.

The Trump campaign clearly believed that if it could bum-rush Georgia into throwing out the vote of the people, based purely on nonsensical “evidence,” other GOP-leaning states such as Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania would be pressured to do the same. If Georgia fell, Trump may have been well on his way to remaining in power despite being clearly, and fairly, defeated under the rules laid out in the Constitution.

That did not happen only because Clark’s superiors in the DOJ — acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and his top deputy — refused to allow the release of the proposed letter, understanding that it had no basis whatsoever in fact or law.