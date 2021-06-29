Jeff MacIntosh: Winston-Salem's most beloved park

The article in the June 20 Journal (“School system, city look for solutions on Hanes Park”) reminded me of two things:
1) Hanes Park is the most loved piece of dirt in the city of Winston-Salem.
2) When doing business with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools system, wear Kevlar on your back and take good notes of what was said by whom and when.
To say I was taken aback by the article would be an understatement. The article implies that there has been a change in the 22-year-old operating and use agreement between the city and the schools. There has not been. We extended the 1999, 20-year agreement in 2019 after multiple conversations between school representatives and city staff and me. There were virtually no changes made to the agreement due to the fact that the two entities operated in decent, if not perfect, harmony in almost all respects. The school system asked for our help in keeping the public off the track facility when students were practicing due to potential safety problems such as flying shot put and discus and the potential for someone stepping onto the track in front of a teenager at full trot around the track. We readily agreed to this. The school system has had the right to exclusive use of the track during practices and events since 1999 and still does.
I believe the uproar was started again recently as it was back in 2014 when the city went through the process of gathering public opinion on improvements to the park after bond money was approved for that purpose. In both phases, the vast majority of work that was/will be done is in the area of appearances. Certain backers of the R.J. Reynolds High School football stadium effort viewed the process as an opportunity to raise their claims that the park should be available to school athletics whenever and wherever they deemed it necessary. This is certainly not the case from a legal standpoint.
I am surprised that the reporter, Lisa O’Donnell, didn’t contact me prior to the publication of the story. I am readily available and happy to talk about Hanes Park to anyone, as I did with school Superintendent Tricia McManus and Darrell Walker, the assistant superintendent for operations, at noon April 30 about many of the points in the article. Also, if anyone is interested in the timeline of the planning process of the park and the school system’s level of engagement in it, please let me know and I can supply the documentation.
As the kids say, I have the receipts. School staff participated regularly in update meetings and were well aware early on that a FEMA-mandated flood study prevented us from moving the courts as shown on our earliest “what-if” renderings.
Reynolds High School has had inadequate athletic facilities for generations. Those inadequacies will continue to exist for generations more if the only solution school authorities can come up with is to try to bully the city into taking park access away from the general public and giving it to the school.
The city owns the park. We have a binding agreement signed by the school system and the city as to how we operate it together. Bringing the football team to break up a public meeting and offering slanted and inaccurate information to the newspaper doesn’t seem like a good strategy to make things better for their student athletes, or their relationship with the city.
Jeff MacIntosh is the City Council member for the Northwest Ward, where Hanes Park is located.