Jeff MacIntosh: Winston-Salem's most beloved park

To say I was taken aback by the article would be an understatement. The article implies that there has been a change in the 22-year-old operating and use agreement between the city and the schools. There has not been. We extended the 1999, 20-year agreement in 2019 after multiple conversations between school representatives and city staff and me. There were virtually no changes made to the agreement due to the fact that the two entities operated in decent, if not perfect, harmony in almost all respects. The school system asked for our help in keeping the public off the track facility when students were practicing due to potential safety problems such as flying shot put and discus and the potential for someone stepping onto the track in front of a teenager at full trot around the track. We readily agreed to this. The school system has had the right to exclusive use of the track during practices and events since 1999 and still does.