On the heels of what should have been the 50th anniversary of the constitutional right to abortion, we are continuing to face unnecessary, political and burdensome anti-abortion restrictions in North Carolina. The recent news of the FDA finally permitting mail-order and brick-and-mortar pharmacies to dispense mifepristone was celebrated as a major step toward improved patient access to abortion, although the reality is that it is still saddled with unnecessary requirements.

As the recent medication abortion lawsuit brought forward by a North Carolina provider affirms, however, our state also has a long way to go in expanding access to medication abortion, a procedure proven to be safe and effective for 20 years.

Both the longstanding and burdensome requirements on medication abortion at the federal and state level are the result of anti-abortion lawmakers playing politics with abortion care. While the FDA made medication abortion more accessible with its recent new policy, it also added a pharmacy certification in order for pharmacies to be able to carry and dispense mifepristone.

Such a certification process is not required for other medications, and furthermore, such requirements provide no safety benefit for patients. These restrictions only serve to block access to essential reproductive health care, and the harms of such limitations disproportionately affect patients who already face barriers to accessing care.

In North Carolina, however, anti-abortion state legislators have ensured this federal regulatory change is moot. Even if our pharmacies were to choose to complete the required certification processes, they would not be able to dispense the medication to patients in North Carolina. Our state general statutes require that the physician providing mifepristone to a patient must be physically present in “the same room as the patient when (the drug) is administered to the patient,”, i.e., a patient could not pick up a prescription for mifepristone and take it unless she returned to a clinic to do so in the presence of their physician. This process would actually require more time and effort from a patient, rather than making access easier.

There is no evidence showing that either of these regulations increases patient safety and they certainly don’t increase accessibility. Which has always been the point. When politicians rather than medical professionals and evidence-based science dictate health care practices, the patients suffer.

The repercussions of the overturning of Roe v. Wade continue to impose unnecessary restrictions on the ability to provide and access essential reproductive healthcare. The issues surrounding mifepristone are just one example of the various ways that such restrictions add challenges and complexity to the provision of reproductive health care — to both patients and providers.

Abortion care is a part of the full spectrum of reproductive health care, and it’s time our elected officials and government agencies treated it as such.