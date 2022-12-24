Jennifer Tierney: We must cultivate compassion in kids

People around the country were rightfully aghast and appalled when they learned last year that a 20-year-old Winston-Salem man, by his own admission, had drowned wild animals, set them on fire and cut off parts of their bodies while they were still alive. He videotaped his actions — while laughing. High school officials knew about this man’s predilections when he was a student, but there was apparently no adequate intervention.

He was convicted of 10 counts of felony animal cruelty earlier this year.

Medical experts and top law-enforcement officials agree: Cruelty to animals is a big red flag. The FBI uses reports of such crimes in analyzing the threat potential of suspected and known criminals and the American Psychiatric Association identifies cruelty to animals as one of the diagnostic criteria for conduct disorders. Many serial killers and mass shooters, such as Jeffrey Dahmer, Ted Bundy, Nikolas Cruz and Salvador Ramos, abused animals before attacking humans. A review of school shootings from 1988 to 2012 found that 43% of the shooters had abused animals and Sandy Hook Promise includes cruelty to animals on its list of “10 Critical Warning Signs of Violence.”

Yet, as in the case of the young North Carolina man, young people’s violence toward animals often goes unchecked. Family and friends of the abuser are the ones most likely to witness such conduct, which presents a reporting problem since they might be reluctant to involve the police. There’s no way of knowing how many cases go unreported.

The cases that do come to light make it clear that violence toward animals is a widespread problem in the U.S. Last summer, a Las Vegas teen intentionally held a dog underwater until he was lifeless. In another instance, two kids kicked a 10-week-old puppy to death in Georgia. The list of incidents goes on and on.

In taking out their aggression on animals, abusers can learn to dissociate or rationalize their behavior. Ignoring this cruelty in young people is a serious mistake — especially when there are so many easy ways to foster empathy for animals in children, beginning when they’re young. Schools can play a fundamental role in this process by incorporating compassion into their curricula, which can even help students academically.

We must teach young people the importance of empathy for all sentient beings.

Students who learn to consider the wants and needs of others — no matter the species — tend to be more respectful toward their peers, so fostering empathy for animals in them will naturally benefit their social interactions. One model for achieving this is Teach Kind, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals’ humane education division, which is composed of former classroom teachers who work with schools, educators and parents to promote compassion for animals through free lessons, virtual classroom presentations, materials, advice, online resources and more.

It’s vital that animal abusers receive intervention to prevent their violence from escalating. Kids need to feel safe to tell a teacher, a parent or another trusted grown-up about every act of cruelty to animals they see or hear about.

Adults must call on authorities to take each report of animal abuse seriously and encourage schools to include humane education lessons in order to help prevent future violence. Let’s model compassion for all to the next generation whenever and wherever we can.