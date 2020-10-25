Jesse Barber: Same family, different votes

On a brisk fall Friday, I drove out of Boone, down 321 to my mother’s home in Caldwell County. My family has lived in this county for the past three or four generations. I grew up here in various parts of it throughout my childhood and up through high school. I’m well acquainted with the landscape, the people and ideologies. I listened to my neighbors and family before Donald Trump ever was a thing to be considered on the political radar.

The arrival of President Trump into the political world has brought many divisions into light for Caldwell County. Ideologies that have been dormant. Ideologies that stem all the way back to the Civil War.

Not that we as a rural, Southern, Appalachian foothill population haven’t moved on from the Civil War. The geography of a place tends to hold a certain worldview for those who live on it. As Ron Rash writes in “The World Made Straight”: “Time don’t pass. It’s just layers. It’s all still happening.”