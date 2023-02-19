Avoiding the worst effects of predicted weather changes, habitat loss and greenhouse gas emissions is within reach. We know the solutions to these environmental problems. We know that addressing these challenges will lead to a more equitable community with cleaner air to breathe, cleaner water to drink, and healthier soil to grow food.

Now we need decision-makers to implement the solutions we know work best: Widening sidewalks, not roads. Protecting and restoring riparian buffers for better stormwater management. A public transportation system that is more reliable and emissions-free. Making our city more resilient in the face of extreme weather by doubling the city’s green space and incentivizing roof-top solar adoption, especially for neighborhoods already overburdened due to systemic inequities. By doing so, Winston-Salem can save money, better protect public health and grow our local economies. We need a leader with a strong vision for responsive, reparative government so that our city is more resilient and equitable.

In 2020, our City Council saw this vision and passed the “Resolution Approving a Goal of 100% Clean Renewable Energy by 2050 and Creation of Green Jobs.” And thanks to leaders like Congresswoman Kathy Manning, Winston-Salem now has multiple avenues of federal support for this transition with the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act. Municipal and county governments across this country, including other cities in the Triad, are already taking advantage of these programs, and we don’t want Winston-Salem to miss out on these historic opportunities. After all, these federal programs are funded by the taxes we have already paid. Let’s bring those dollars back home and reinvest them in our communities.

City managers are a crucial part of implementing these practical changes. City managers make executive-level decisions about staffing, budgets and strategic planning that deeply impact our natural resources. Winston-Salem has an incredible opportunity to shape future decisions and innovation by selecting a new city manager with a vision for a healthy and thriving environment.

Sustainability is essential for a holistic approach to governing. It is about stewarding resources — financial and natural resources — so that many generations to come will be able to enjoy this beautiful city. The decisions we make now affect the future; this is increasingly important when it comes to climate and environment. Our work here at home has ramifications for North Carolina’s climate goals as well as national and global goals.

Which parts of the city’s fleet should we replace with electric vehicles first? Where are the neighborhoods most in need of additional green space? How can we accelerate policies that make our city less dependent on cars and more friendly toward bikes, pedestrians and public transportation? As we save money by installing energy-efficient appliances, does it become feasible to subsidize other priorities like increased access to healthy food? To answer and act on questions like these, the new city manager will need strong leadership skills, an unshakable commitment to environmental justice, and the ability to inspire the city to pursue sustainability goals.

We write today as leaders of local environmental agencies to encourage City Council members to conduct a broad national search for a new city manager with an expressed commitment to environmental sustainability. These issues intersect with many others that our city faces — racial equality, education needs and affordable housing, to name a few. We urge citizens of Winston-Salem to reach out to their council members in support of prioritizing environmental sustainability among the city’s executive team. One of the most crucial actions we can take as individuals is to engage in collective action to make our systems better, so let your support for the environment and sustainability be known to your elected officials.