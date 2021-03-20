Jocelyn Knight: It's not perfect, but virtual learning is working

Are there any other benefits to online learning? Absolutely. We each have enormous resources at our fingertips. We’re all online, which means we can use online resources to assist in our education. Meanwhile, not only are we learning what’s being taught, we’re also learning how to navigate computers, preparing ourselves for a future that’s sure to be dominated by technology.

In addition to this, parents can now get a clear glimpse of what we’re experiencing. Do you have kids? Would you prefer asking them about their day or maybe auditing a class with them every so often? During online learning, you can sit through a class with your child and see what they’re learning. You can see how their teachers are teaching. My own parents were iffy about online learning until I pointed this out to them.

Some people would argue that students aren’t learning. They would argue that students aren’t going to their classes. As a student myself, I challenge you to watch your child’s Zoom class. You’ll notice that the class is full of students, all logged in. These aren’t ghost Zoom meetings with missing children. These are full classes, and they’re often alive with discussion.

Personally, my grades are excellent. I am learning. I am doing well. And I understand that this is the way of the future.