Joe Pearlman: Keeping schools closed was a policy failure

A report from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction revealed what many had suspected all along. According to the report, all students were negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Of course, this does not mean every single student in North Carolina, but merely every identifiable subgroup of students.

But of course, when referring to effects of the “pandemic,” what really is being referenced is a series of public policy decisions set in motion by the pandemic.

There were a myriad of such decisions both profound and less consequential in scope. The decision of government authorities to shut down in-person public instruction was immense in its reach, with catastrophic results.

The Department of Public Instruction found that school closures resulted in “negative impact for all students, for all grades, for almost every subject.” Not surprisingly, the DPI also found that “educational gaps widened between economically disadvantaged students and all other students, especially in reading in grade 4, 6 and 8, and 5th grade math.”

In retrospect, when measuring the learning deficits inflicted upon millions, the decision to shutter public schools will be seen as one of the great public policy failings in American history. That is not hyperbole, unless one believes that setting back a generation of students — some irreparably — is somehow excused because policy makers (abetted by educational activists and public health authorities singularly focused on the number of COVID “cases”) placed hyper-caution above foreseeable educational, social and psychological damage to children.

North Carolina was, of course, not alone in its myopic focus on viral spread at the expense of childhood learning and social development. COVID restrictions, understandable at first but less so as we learned more about the virus, spread like a contagion across the United States. Reasonable calls for balancing the purported benefits of school and business closings against the societal costs triggered by such closures were somehow seen as evidence of COVID denialism.

The virus, both virulent and deadly among vulnerable older populations, was beneficent in one respect. It caused severe illness to an infinitesimally small number of elementary-school-age children, and adversely affected only an exceedingly small number of teenagers and young adults.

While many teachers, particularly those with compromised immune systems, had grave fears about contracting the virus, emerging epidemiological studies showed that children were not robust vectors of viral transmission.

That reality did not keep schools, especially public schools, from remaining closed long after these scientific facts became understood. A risk-averse public health establishment, trying to get society to some unattainable level of “COVID zero,” supported prolonged closures or convoluted “hybrid” learning. Vocal teachers’ unions and associations, heretofore the strongest advocates of investing in our children, were also on board with the continuation of inferior remote learning.

Public school students were kept out of schools for more than a year in many cases, without any compelling scientific reason, with manifestly harmful effects. As small children returned to class they were compelled to cover their faces for hours on end, further stunting their educational and social development.

As parents observed educational and social deficits in their own children, the effects of policy failures on a larger scale are now accessible through data compiled by the DPI and other entities. Recently released data showed 45.4% of K-12 students passed state exams last school year, compared with 58.8% in the year prior to the pandemic. With pre-pandemic percentages of grade-level attainment already distressingly low, the last thing North Carolina needed was a staggering drop in educational achievement.

How do we explain this decline? Jeni Corn, director of Research and Evaluation at the DPI’s Office of Learning Recovery, offers one explanation: “The majority of students need regular interaction and direct personal engagement with their principals, their teachers and their peers.” Would that such imperatives been given equal or superior weight when balanced against the minute risk of children becoming seriously ill from COVID -19.

The loss of a year or more of in-person learning has imposed a cost on innumerable children — particularly the economically and developmentally disadvantaged — that was far higher than they ever should have paid.

Joe Pearlman is a retired administrative hearing officer for the state of North Carolina.