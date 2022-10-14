Joe Pearlman: Republicans call out their own (occasionally)

Recently several media outlets have shared their chagrin over Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s visit to North Carolina to speak at a Wake County Republican event.

As an unaffiliated conservative, I share the misgivings about any prominent stage being offered to Greene, whose nut-cake utterances include something about Jewish-controlled lasers being fired from outer space and causing California wildfires.

Brent Woodcox, a Republican Senior Party Counsel in the General Assembly, characterized the Wake GOP gathering as “a convention of willingly duped morons …”

That is to Woodcox’s credit. And he is not alone among GOP figures in condemning fellow Republicans who have discredited their office.

House Republican leaders stripped Iowa Rep. Steve King from his committee assignments in 2019 after he made statements that questioned the negative connotations of the phrase “white supremacy.”

Two years later, Greene was removed from her committee assignments by a House vote, with 11 Republicans joining Democrats in the majority.

All fine and good, and deserved. But after Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar made statements casting doubt on the allegiance of Jewish citizens, House Democrats could not find it within themselves to pass a resolution condemning antisemitism.

Instead, the House passed a generic resolution condemning hatred in several forms, including Islamophobia, racism and white supremacy. So much for the rebuke to Omar, who was able to claim the resolution was “historic” because of its condemnation of anti-Muslim actions.

California Rep. Maxine Waters encouraged citizens to confront Trump administration officials when they were seen at restaurants and gas stations, and to “create a crowd” (whatever that means) and “push back on them.” There was no condemnation of Waters from the left for inciting mob action among her supporters.

“Election deniers” were rightly chastised by Democrats after the 2020 presidential election. Yet Democrats who contested election results in 2016 were not hard to find, including Rep. Jamie Raskin, a member of the Jan. 6 special committee. Hillary Clinton has suggested that she would have won the election had it been fairly conducted. Stacey Abrams contends she won the 2018 election for governor of Georgia despite losing by some 50,000 votes. (Abrams now denies she made this claim, but unfortunately there is video evidence.)

Don’t search too hard for criticism of these election deniers among Democratic politicians or the left-leaning national media.

Democrats did pounce on fellow Democrats on two notable instances. Sen. Al Franken was thrown under the bus at the height of the “Me Too” movement after photographs from years earlier showed him groping or faux-groping a former model while they were returning from a USO tour of Afghanistan. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was defended even after he mandated that COVID patients discharged from hospitals be returned to nursing homes — resulting almost certainly in the death of nursing home patients — and later hiding mortality statistics from the public. However, numerous credible accusations of sexual misconduct were a bridge too far. As in the case of Franken, a Democrat stood ready to replace Cuomo, minimizing any political damage.

Just this week there was an outcry across the political spectrum after Democratic Los Angeles City Council President Nura Martinez was heard on tape making a racist slur directed at the Black adopted child of a gay fellow council member. If this is what it takes to break the Democratic omerta, then intra-party forbearance is not under siege.

By contrast, there are a number of conservative politicians who, like Woodcox, are not shy about calling out Republicans, especially former President Trump. The magazine National Review, a clarion of conservative opinion, has been scathing in its criticism of Trump. The methods being employed to remove Trump from the political scene forever might not win Republican approval, but there are plenty of right-leaning voices expressing the hope that he will go away, albeit not in the numbers one might like.

Democrats and their media allies decry “far right” extremists on a regular basis, appropriately so in the case of Greene. But when is the last time you heard a Democratic politician, or the dominant media establishment, refer to a progressive Democrat as a “far left” extremist? Or more substantively, call for their removal from House committee assignments?

The Democratic desire to protect Democrats seems to be a reflexive and compulsory instinct, even more than among their rivals.