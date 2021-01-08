John Cooper: Lockdown hypocrisy deserves exposure

If we truly wish to tackle those challenges and overcome what will no doubt prove to be formidable obstacles and adversaries, our officials will have to play a vital role in leading the country. Such leadership, however, is impossible without trust.

For guidance on how our leaders can rebuild trust with the American people, perhaps they should look to the father of our country, in whom they can find a shining example of leadership in difficult times.

Gen. George Washington, commander in chief of the Continental Army, famously spent the brutal winter of 1777-78 with his forces at Valley Forge, Pa. The fledgling American forces had to endure terrible and trying conditions for months.

Rather than try to lead the army from his beloved and comfortable Mount Vernon, Washington instead led by example, promising to “share in the hardship, and partake of every inconvenience” alongside his men, many of whom did not even have basic footwear or a coat to protect them from the elements.

Ultimately, the force that emerged from Valley Forge in the spring of 1778 was stronger, better trained and more prepared to face the might of the British military — because Washington chose to lead, rather than exempt himself from the hardships shared by those in his charge.