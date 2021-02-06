John Hood: Building on North Carolina’s strengths

RALEIGH — When will North Carolina’s economy return to normal, or at least to a “new normal”? Unfortunately, that destination is many months away, if not years. Still, we’ll know we’re making progress when we can see the most damaging events of 2020 only in our rearview mirrors.

For example, entrepreneurs, investors and consumers won’t return to “normal” economic activity until the worst excesses of our radicalized politics are a bad memory instead of an immediate worry. That means no more mobs employing trespass, vandalism or violence to pursue their ends, whatever those ends may be.

And North Carolina’s economy won’t return to some semblance of normalcy until the COVID-19 pandemic is significantly suppressed, an outcome possible only when a critical mass of the population has either been vaccinated against the virus or already contracted it.

As dark as the past few months have been — many North Carolinians have lost jobs, incomes, family, friends, social networks and even their lives — we need to keep reminding ourselves that it will get better. We will recover. We will rebuild. As we do, let’s capitalize on our state’s preexisting strengths.