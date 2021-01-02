John Hood: Five political questions for 2021

RALEIGH — After getting many political predictions wrong in 2016, including but not limited to the results of the presidential election, I threw my long-cherished crystal ball out and started building a new one.

Figuratively speaking, of course. I stopped relying on the polling aggregator I built earlier in the decade. I took fewer glances at the aggregators built by other pundits and political websites. Instead, I looked at a broader set of metrics — survey data about public attitudes instead of partisan preferences, for example, and trends in voter registration and behavior.

I also started talking to a more varied collection of sources, via phone calls and email. I cast a wider net. I took more seriously John Stuart Mill’s warning that while “everyone well knows himself to be fallible, few think it necessary to take any precautions against their own fallibility.”

During the just-completed 2020 political season, then, I was less confident in my predictions — and far more accurate. Surely the two things are related. I figured Republicans would do well in North Carolina’s legislative and judicial races. I figured Sen. Thom Tillis would be reelected. I figured President Trump would not be. Turns out I figured correctly.