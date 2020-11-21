John Hood: Good news on the state budget

RALEIGH — Since the beginning of the COVID-19 recession in March, North Carolina policymakers have been watching government revenues and expenditures carefully. How big a hole would the economic downturn poke in the state budget? Would cash-strapped localities come begging for aid? Would lawmakers feel compelled to raise taxes or cut spending drastically to balance the books?

While we have no conclusive answers, the latest report from the Office of the State Controller strengthens the case of the optimists, not the pessimists. North Carolina’s finances are strong. There is no gaping budget hole.

In fact, during the first four months of the 2020-21 fiscal year, the state collected about $9.5 billion in General Fund revenue while incurring $6.6 billion in General Fund expenditures. In other words, it ran a substantial cash surplus.

The picture looks even better than that when you consider that North Carolina entered the fiscal year in July with a $1.5 billion unreserved balance in the General Fund, plus well over $1 billion more in rainy-day reserves and other savings.