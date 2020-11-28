John Hood: Let’s disagree more constructively

Some believe the problem is political disagreement itself. They believe their views on education, taxes, health care, the economy and other issues are obviously correct. If their fellow citizens would finally “see the light,” so to speak, and adopt these correct views, that would bring the country together.

Well, yes. And if I were from Krypton, I’d be faster than a speeding bullet. But Krypton isn’t a real place (or, at least, that’s the official story — and I’m sticking to it). Nor is it realistic to expect North Carolinians, or Americans, or any human population to reach overwhelming agreement about the proper size, scope and policies of government.

Democratic republics produce inherently contentious and messy politics. That’s what the American republic looked like in its early days, too. While the Constitutional Convention of 1787 produced a remarkable governing document for the United States, for example, it was itself the product of contentious debate and hard-won compromises. Its complex structure was designed to accommodate conflicting views: central authority vs. devolved authority, executive power vs. legislative power, the rule of the majority vs. the rights of the minority.