John Hood: Manufacturing continues to thrive in North Carolina

Furthermore, it simply is not factual to assert that “we” no longer “make things here.” According to the latest measurements of gross domestic product, manufacturing makes up 17% of North Carolina’s economy. That’s a far higher share than the national and regional averages, both 11%.

It’s true that manufacturing’s share of GDP used to be higher. As recently as 2005, it comprised 20% of North Carolina’s economy. It’s also true that many fewer North Carolinians work in manufacturing than was true decades ago. That’s mostly a function of manufacturing plants becoming more automated, by the way, not the extent to which plants have migrated elsewhere.

Keep in mind that goods-producing industries inevitably shrink as a share of any developed economy where incomes are rising. Think about it in terms of a hierarchy of needs. When you’re poor, you’re mostly concerned about obtaining adequate food, clothing and shelter. As your income goes up, you will probably spend more on these and other necessities — buying quality, variety and perhaps even a bit of conspicuous consumption — but your spending on goods probably won’t rise in proportion to your growing income.