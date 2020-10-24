John Hood: North Carolina leads in jobs lost

I have opinions about these questions, naturally. I bet you do, too. But can we first agree that some questions can’t be answered authoritatively right now, given our necessarily limited information?

For example, while it’s possible Cooper’s tighter regulations on bars, restaurants, public venues and educational settings have reduced viral transmission enough to explain some of the difference in COVID death rates, there are clearly other variables at work. Some states with regulations as tight as or tighter than ours have higher death rates. Other states with many fewer business restrictions than in North Carolina, and where most schools are open for in-person instruction, have comparable or lower death rates.

Policy choices simply cannot explain all of the variation in COVID incidence and severity, or even most of the variation. Differences in density, urban design, business structure, demographics and medical care matter a great deal.