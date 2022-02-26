John Hood: Sidelined workers help fuel inflation

RALEIGH

What’s the hottest political issue right now? According to recent poll results, it’s inflation. Welcome to the 1970s, folks.

A CNN survey, for example, asked respondents to choose the two issues they deemed “most important for the U.S. government to address.” Inflation was the top or second choice of 42% of respondents, followed by border security at 29%, voting rights at 28% and crime at 21%.

These and other polls have clear political implications for the 2022 election cycle. But today let’s consider the policy implications of that top-ranked concern, inflation.

When inflation ramps up, it often outranks other issues in political salience for two interrelated reasons. First, it’s highly visible and affects most of us directly. Second, because the best definition of inflation is too much money chasing too few goods, it has a broad range of plausible causes and remedies — which means we can all grab our favorite hobbyhorse from the corner and ride it for a good long while.