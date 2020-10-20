John Hood: Sparks fly in state treasurer debate

RALEIGH — The person who manages most of state government’s financial assets — the $107 billion pension fund for state and local employees, for starters — is not an appointee of the governor. The voters of North Carolina elect a state treasurer every four years.

The current treasurer, Republican Dale Folwell, is a former state legislator now seeking reelection to a second term. The Democratic challenger seeking to replace him, Ronnie Chatterji, is a professor at Duke University.

At a recent debate hosted by the North Carolina Institute of Political Leadership and Spectrum News, the two candidates sparred repeatedly about the pension fund and Folwell’s push for cost savings and transparency in the state employee health plan.

Chatterji, formerly an economist in the Obama White House, said that Folwell’s investment strategy was too conservative. If more pension assets had been in stocks, the market trajectory of the past few months would have produced an addition $4 billion in gains, he said. “If you are scared to put the money to work, you’re going to lose money for North Carolina,” he argued.