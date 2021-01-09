John Hood: Tax debates feature many myths

At the state and local level, most tax codes do skew somewhat regressive. That’s largely because most make use of sales taxes. Income saved is not subject to sales taxation, of course. And while most goods are taxed, many large service sectors such as medical care are not. Upper-income people tend to save more of their income, and spend more of it on untaxed services.

On the other hand, our federal tax code, even after the Bush-era and Trump-era tax changes, is rather progressive. It taxes the wealthy at much higher rates than the non-wealthy. If you combine the effects of all taxes — and you should, because we all pay taxes at multiple levels and because lots of federal money sloshes through states and localities — the federal effect predominates.

According to the latest modeling from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, the lowest-income quintile (or 20%) of American households pays about 20% of their incomes to government at all levels, either directly or indirectly (by paying higher prices for taxed goods, for example). The second-lowest quintile pays 22%. The middle quintile pays 26%. The upper-middle quintile pays 28%. And the higher-income quintile pays 31%.

Folks, that’s a progressive tax system.