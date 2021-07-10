John Hood: We all want better schools

RALEIGH

North Carolinians disagree about a great deal. But here’s a proposition virtually all of us endorse: The future of our state is closely tied to the amount and quality of education our people receive.

I could say the future of North Carolina’s economy depends on better education — and I’d be right! You only have to listen to what employers say about the importance of skilled employees who exhibit creativity, collaboration and a strong work ethic. You only have to listen to what employees say about the value of what they learned, or should have learned, in school. And you only have to scan the dozens of studies that link average test scores or educational attainment to GDP and income growth.

To focus on economic considerations alone wouldn’t fully capture what I mean, though. Education encompasses more than vocational training. It introduces learners to great swaths of human experience and accomplishment. It broadens perspective. It provides historical context. It builds character. It forms citizens. It fires the imagination.

It isn’t just the future of North Carolina’s economy that is at stake here, then. Better education will strengthen our relationships, our communities, our culture and our democracy.